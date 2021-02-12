SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.94. 15,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,592. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

