SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $363-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.34 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $109.94. 15,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

