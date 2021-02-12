SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Shares Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 332,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.35).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.87.

SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile (LON:SQN)

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

