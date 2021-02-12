SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

