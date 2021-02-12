SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.05-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.158-1.198 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.36-4.64 EPS.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.71.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.