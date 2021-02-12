St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 321,070 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.31 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (SAU.TO) (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

