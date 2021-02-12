S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.73. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on STBA. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 120.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.