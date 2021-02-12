ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 762 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 75,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,085. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

