ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 141,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

