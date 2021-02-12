ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 133,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,091. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.