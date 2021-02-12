ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $241.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

