ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $37.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,514. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

