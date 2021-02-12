ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 62,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

