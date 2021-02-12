StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $131,165.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One StableXSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,764.94 or 0.99419577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

