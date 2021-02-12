Stacy Bowman Sells 10,582 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64.

Chewy stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

