Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 10.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares were down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 9,704,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,521,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.