Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCBFF. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

