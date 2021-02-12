Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Standex International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $92.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

