Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.83

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Standex International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

