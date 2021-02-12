Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.56. 51,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.