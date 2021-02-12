Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SPHRY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48. Starpharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

