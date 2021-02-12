STASIS EURO Hits 1-Day Volume of $672,051.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $59.16 million and approximately $672,051.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.01099798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.32 or 0.05864994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020002 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

