State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 8.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

