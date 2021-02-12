State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

