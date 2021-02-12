State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

