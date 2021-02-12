State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $161,000 in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,480 shares of company stock worth $180,286. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.29 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $560.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

