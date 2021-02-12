State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

