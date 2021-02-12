State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

