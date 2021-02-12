State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,525 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 46,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.