State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,001 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,414 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.