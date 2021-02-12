State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,258 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Splunk worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $169.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

