State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,714 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

