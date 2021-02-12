State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,887 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $40,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock worth $69,334,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.