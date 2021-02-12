State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $42,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $188.76 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

