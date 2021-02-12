State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $45.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,261 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $70,007,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.