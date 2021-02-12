State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $54.75 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $54,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $273.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

