State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $39,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 153,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.