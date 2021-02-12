State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $60,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $164.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

