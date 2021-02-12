State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 10,258 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

