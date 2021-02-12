State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 20,424 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day moving average of $320.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

