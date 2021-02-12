State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 40,376 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

