Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.54, for a total transaction of $1,804,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,784.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $465.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of -554.39 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $484.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.62.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.