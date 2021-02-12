Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $268.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.