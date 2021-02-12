Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $978,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,912,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Moderna stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of -113.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

