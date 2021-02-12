Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $188.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average is $148.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

