Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

