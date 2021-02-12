Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $4.37 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00009171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and $10.70 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,692.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.35 or 0.01221052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00492841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,087,217 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

