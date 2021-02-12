StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of STEP opened at $38.38 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

