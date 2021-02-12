Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report $247.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.95 million to $249.80 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $999.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 424,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 162,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,500. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

