Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OR. TD Securities started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of OR opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after buying an additional 8,792,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

